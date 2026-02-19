Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Casey Putsch | Cars, Guns & Politics | 02.19.26

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe opens with scenes from Florida and Pennsylvania that raise urgent questions about student safety, parental rights, and political activism in schools. A Florida father storms into his child’s school after an anti-ICE walkout puts students in harm’s way concerns that proved valid when a student was struck by a car during a protest the next day. Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania principal earns praise for shutting down a similar walkout and restoring order. Joe examines how political messaging in classrooms, including explicit anti-ICE rhetoric during school events, is fueling division and pulling focus away from education and student safety.





Joe welcomes automotive innovator and Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Casey Putsch to discuss government overreach, economic decline, education reform, and restoring accountability. Casey’s not afraid to call out the military-industrial complex, government overreach, and the two-party trap that’s failed everyday Americans for decades. We dig into his vision for Ohio real education through trades and critical thinking, refocusing on Ohio-first priorities, and pushing back hard against federal encroachment.





Colorado Updates, Joe turns his focus homeward, examining troubling reports surrounding Colorado politics, the governor’s race, and public safety. He highlights controversy involving Victor Marx, questions about debate transparency, and alarming data on rising sex trafficking and legislative inaction on tougher protections for children. With thousands of students leaving Colorado public schools and families losing faith in the system, Joe confronts the hard question many parents are asking: what is the future for children in Colorado?





