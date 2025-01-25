BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Those who don't dance don't live. Rocket Group (Pleiades)
shipshard
shipshard
3 months ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jhmn2b5pAfc

The band "Rocket" has justified its name with a vengeance! After the preparation and make-up, everyone got on stage... AND CARRIED IT! The guys were just tearing up the club! The damage to energy and drive went through the roof and was bought specifically for shooting a grip for GoPro, it flew apart unable to withstand the pressure! Save the line-up, which turned out to be 100%!

Rocket (Dmitry Goncharov), recently the band "Pleyada"

https://vk.com/id391542383


We really love working on staged music videos and music videos. This is a special atmospheric magic. He performs his own reality and his own feelings, which he transmits through music.

CMCproduction Video Production

https://vk.com/smastudio

[email protected]

musicmusic videoartvideo clipfilming
