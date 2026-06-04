🚨Section 224: a permanent Israeli agent inside the Pentagon, that answers to nobody - US military data becomes Israel's data - DD Geopolitics, clip

🚨 A permanent agent inside the Pentagon. Answers to nobody. Their job: fuse the US and Israeli militaries across AI, quantum, cyber, biotech and data. US military data becomes Israel's data. This is not foreign aid. This is way worse. - Sarah with Christopher Helali

We covered this extensively on our show. Watch it here. YouTube, link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFx-HjLoCxI



@DD Geopolitics