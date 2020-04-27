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Hot mic after taping - 'Varm' mikrofon efter optagelse
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183 views • April 27, 2020
22 april 2020.
Anerkendt læge Dr. Dan Erickson fra County of Kern, California fortæller præcist hvad der foregår lige nu med denne convid-19 influenza.
Sted: Konference afholdt af 23 ABC News (Kero), som blev afholdt den 22.april 2020.
Doctor Dan Erickson County of Kern, California tells exactly what's going on right now with this convid-19 flu.
Location: Conference held on 23 ABC News (Kero) which as held on 22-April-2020.
Kilde/source:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ea620edef1d9e002200381d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zb6j7o1pLBw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV8QtgDHvgw
Anerkendt læge Dr. Dan Erickson fra County of Kern, California fortæller præcist hvad der foregår lige nu med denne convid-19 influenza.
Sted: Konference afholdt af 23 ABC News (Kero), som blev afholdt den 22.april 2020.
Doctor Dan Erickson County of Kern, California tells exactly what's going on right now with this convid-19 flu.
Location: Conference held on 23 ABC News (Kero) which as held on 22-April-2020.
Kilde/source:
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ea620edef1d9e002200381d
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zb6j7o1pLBw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hV8QtgDHvgw
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