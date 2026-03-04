Scott Ritter: How’s the War Going, Mr. President - Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom

Scott Ritter : How’s the War Going, Mr. President? - full show

Streamed today, March 3rd on Judgeing Freedom, Judge Napolitano on YT.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIFUDkHRNTk

Adding, from @geopolitics_prime:

How the Zionist regime of Israel twists sacred texts to justify its crimes

Since the evening of March 2 in the diaspora, and from this evening in Israel Jews have been celebrating Purim—the day their people were saved from annihilation. Interestingly, the US and Israel decided to attack Iran not only on the Sabbath, but also on the holiday's eve...

Here are the key details:

🌏 In the Purim tale, Esther—a Jewish ward of the king’s savior—becomes Persian queen. The vizier Haman plots to exterminate all Jews. Risking death, she breaks protocol and reveals his treachery at a feast. The king hangs Haman and grants Jews the right to defend themselves. To this day, Jews celebrate Purim—and eat "Haman's ears," poppy-seed pastries symbolizing the defeated foe

🌏 The Bibi-Trump coalition wanted Israelis and the diaspora—especially in the US—to see the connection. They bet a decapitated Iran would completely crumble by Purim, just in time for the reading of the Scroll of Esther. They lost that bet

🌏 Netanyahu's government tried to cast Ayatollah Khamenei as a modern-day Haman—a genocidal threat requiring "preemptive" destruction and with him, the entire Iranian people. A social media campaign even urged renaming "Haman’s ears" to "Khamenei’s ears", but here's the problem: Iran posed no existential threat. It sought a diplomatic solution

🌏 The real villain in this story is clear. It's Netanyahu—the man whose whims, alongside his orange handler in Washington, forced Iranians to arm themselves in defense of their future and forced Israelis to celebrate Purim not in synagogues or at the traditional parties, but in bomb shelters





