Nurse Tiffany Dover - Coronavirus Vaccine Full Injection + Interview + Collapse

WARNING: If you cannot handle watching someone die on video, do not watch this video.



This full video is from the livestream of the Chattanooga, TN nurse who collapsed on live television on 12/17/2020 around 2pm central standard time.



This video shows Tiffany receiving the vaccination starting around the 9:28 mark. Her interview starts at the 25:00 mark. She collapses at 27:07.



Mainstream news claims that this Nurse Manager often faints from pain, so it wasn't surprising that she collapsed 17 minutes later. The news instructs us that her collapse has NOTHING TO DO WITH THE VACCINE. Perhaps nurses are completely unfamiliar with the pain of injections and the subsequent full body shutdowns caused by them.



This will be the last televised "real" injection of the vaccine that is not a syringe prop. This is bad PR, and Bill Gates, big Pharma, and others cannot have that for the good of "their" humanity.