The Death Internet Theorie (Die Theorie des toten Internet) DEUTSCH (SD)
Übersetzung ILLUMINATI-NEWS TV
https://t.me/ILLUMINATI_NEWS_TV
dt. Synchro_ Sprecher ©(˚ᴥ˚) Stoffteddy
Original Links
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DEn758DVF9I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOdhMt8DGPjgg3OK0QSFkQ
https://forum.agoraroad.com/index.php?threads/dead-internet-theory-most-of-the-internet-is-fake.3011/
https://forum.agoraroad.com/index.php?threads/the-internet-is-a-potemkin-village-proof-of-dead-internet-theory.3554/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.