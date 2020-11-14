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Evidence of Advanced technology prior to are era
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66 views • November 14, 2020
Mars had life and an advanced stone age society that was destroyed by 2 huge nuclear H-bombs. This is why the US government is moving heaven and earth to get to mars to see if there is any technology that remains. This society flourished just over 1 million years ago.
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