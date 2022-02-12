© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck w/ Carol Roth-How to determine if YOUR bank prioritizes ESG (& more inflation tips)
Follow
0
Share
Report
95 views • February 12, 2022
If you aren’t following a budget, NOW is the time to do so says Carol Roth, former investment banker and author of ‘The War on Small Business.’ She joins Glenn to discuss how you can prepare for America’s skyrocketing inflation, and there’s much more you can do besides budgeting. Plus, Roth explains how to determine if YOUR bank prioritizes ESG scores and, if it does, how to find a safer bank or credit union for your money...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.