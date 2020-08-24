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Cure for Covid 19? Another Med to cure the Plandemic?
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85 views • August 24, 2020
Weird. Pharmacies do not want to sell the cure for COVID 19 ??? Who do pharmacies work for? Why don't you want people to heal ????
Weird isnt it??? NO! THEY WANT TO KILL US ALL WITH COVID 19 EXCUSES. OPEN YOUR F. EYES YOU SHEEP PEOPLE.
Weird isnt it??? NO! THEY WANT TO KILL US ALL WITH COVID 19 EXCUSES. OPEN YOUR F. EYES YOU SHEEP PEOPLE.
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