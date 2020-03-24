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ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION PANDEMIC SCENARIO DOCUMENT MUST WATCH
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93 views • March 24, 2020
From NYC cable TV dated Oct 2014, investigative journalist Harry Vox breaks down the Rockefeller Foundation's "Lock Step" scenario as described in its summary document of its 'planning exercise,' "Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development". His dramatic analysis of this scenario is prescient and chilling, for "Lock Step" may have been a planning document for the COVID exercise. For more see https://therulingclassobserver.com/2020/03/23/plandemic-planet-part-i/ Now is the time to heed Vox's warnings. Send this to whomever you know. It's either the red pill or the jab – all courtesy Rockefeller Medicine.
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