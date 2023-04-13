Demand Organic Blood for transfusions

3 minute speech at local county hospital. Also my first public forum speech.
There is a clear split in Human genetics at this point in history. We must maintain our God given genetics that our Grandfathers and Grandmothers fought so hard to pass on to us. Speak up and ask for Organic Human blood at your local hospital. Be nice and polite. Start a local program if you can.
