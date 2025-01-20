© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV P117 Parash 14 Va'eira “I Appeared” Sh’mot (Exodus) 6:2-9:35
A detailed study of Sh’mot/Exodus 8 -
The plague of frogs threatened, Exo_8:1, Exo_8:2. The extent of this plague, Exo_8:3, Exo_8:4. Aaron commanded to stretch out his hand, with the rod, over the river and waters of Egypt, in consequence of which the frogs came, Exo_8:5, Exo_8:6. The magicians imitate this miracle, Exo_8:7. Pharaoh entreats Moshe to remove the frogs, and promises to let the people go, Exo_8:8. Moses promises that they shall be removed from every part of Egypt, the river excepted, Exo_8:9-11. Moses prays to God, and the frogs die throughout the land of Egypt, Exo_8:12-14. Pharaoh, finding himself respited, hardens his heart, Exo_8:15. The plague of lice on man and beast, Exo_8:16, Exo_8:17. The magicians attempt to imitate this miracle, but in vain, Exo_8:18. They confess it to be the finger of God, and yet Pharaoh continues obstinate, Exo_8:19. Moses is sent again to him to command him to let the people go, and in case of disobedience he is threatened with swarms of flies, Exo_8:20, Exo_8:21. A promise made that the land of Goshen, where the Israelites dwelt, should be exempted front this plague, Exo_8:22, Exo_8:23. The flies are sent, Exo_8:24. Pharaoh sends for Moses and Aaron, and offers to permit them to sacrifice in the land, Exo_8:25. They refuse, and desire to go three days’ journey into the wilderness, Exo_8:26, Exo_8:27. Pharaoh consents to let them go a little way, provided they would entreat the Lord to remove the flies, Exo_8:28. Moshe consents, prays to God, and the flies are removed, Exo_8:29-31. After which Pharaoh yet hardened his heart, and refused to let the people go, Exo_8:32.