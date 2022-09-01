Concerned Citizen SLAMS School Board Over a Book That Encourages Children to Get on The Gay Sex App Grindr

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"The kids at the schools are 11 to 13 years old, and it is encouraging them to go on the dating site, Grindr ... It is not just a place where you go and meet other people. It is a gay sex app, and you are encouraging children to go onto that app and engage in these sexual activities. You're opening them up to sexual predators, and you're opening them up to grooming. So what I'm here to say is that there are no excuses for having a book like this in classrooms at schools here in Florida. It is evil."
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