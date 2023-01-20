The entity Betelgeuse channeled for Brian Ruhe to take him on a journey and she led him up to a mothership above the earth's atmosphere where she trained him in bi-location.

22:00 Betelgeuse outlines Brian’s role as a connector and communicator and that this is a joint agenda.

32:00 Bi-location is explained more.

35:00 EQ is emphasized as way more important than IQ.

37:00 The spiritually aware tend to minimize their own gifts at the expense of what they could do with those gifts.

40:30 This was on Dec. 29th and Betelgeuse invited Brian to integrate this over the next three to four weeks and that’s exactly what happened. It was a period of a heightened state of mind with many deeper and meaningful inner realizations occurring and greater clarity in my communications and emails.

43:00 Betelgeuse says this is a good time to daydream and night dream and keep a notebook by the bed. This is indeed what happened in the next week, I would wake up in the middle of the night and write on my computer for two hours, then go back to sleep.

57:50 Betelgeuse asks how Brian and use the phrase “University Galacticus” in his work. She outlines the idea of having an online University Galactica in our future work together with a course on, "What is Space net?" etc.