Attention Humanity: Behold, God has Returned as Spirit! Book of the True Life Lesson 220.

Correspondingly, God, our Spiritual Father provides Teachings that correct, clarify and remind us of his Arcanum. Twelve volumes of 366 Lessons Communicated in Mexico from 1866 through 1950 by Divine Inspiration through God's servants that he called spokespersons or "bearers of the Voice" and "golden scribes".





"I Formed you in my Image and Likeness, and if I am Triune and One, the Trinity also exists in you.

Your material body represents the Creation, due to its formation and perfect harmony. Your incarnated spirit is an image of the Word that became man to leave a Footprint of Love in the world of man, and your conscience is a radiant spark of the Divine Light of the Holy Spirit."

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 220, Verses 11-12





"Oh spirits, this is your time! Wake up, get up, come to me!"

-God

Book of the True Life, Lesson 220, Verses 73





Enjoy listening to our Heavenly Father's Teaching No. 220 of 366:





The New Revelations:

https://www.TheThirdTestament.org

which is a compendium of

https://www.TheBookoftheTrueLife.org





Love, -James