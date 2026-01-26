How You Can Escape Inflation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gold’s Dominance Over Stock Markets & The Plot To Stop You From Noticing
* Gold has so dramatically outperformed the S&P this century that you would think CNBC would be recommending it to investors.
* But they are not.
* Peter Schiff explains why.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 January 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-peter-schiff