How You Can Escape Inflation

Gold’s Dominance Over Stock Markets & The Plot To Stop You From Noticing

* Gold has so dramatically outperformed the S&P this century that you would think CNBC would be recommending it to investors.

* But they are not.

* Peter Schiff explains why.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 January 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-peter-schiff

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2015847204230242316