BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How You Can Escape Inflation
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
971 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
540 views • 1 day ago

Gold’s Dominance Over Stock Markets & The Plot To Stop You From Noticing

* Gold has so dramatically outperformed the S&P this century that you would think CNBC would be recommending it to investors.

* But they are not.

* Peter Schiff explains why.


Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 January 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-peter-schiff

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2015847204230242316

Keywords
bitcoincryptocurrencytucker carlsongovernmentgoldstock marketunemployment ratepeter schiffinflationprecious metalshousing bubbleglobal reserve currencyhealthcare costsprecious metalcollege costsbig beautiful billrigged economycollege expenseshealthcare expensescorporate financial channelssecret gold scam
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump&#8217;s Final Gamble with Iran

The Perfect Storm: Dollar Collapse, Silver Shock, and Trump’s Final Gamble with Iran

Mike Adams
Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Job Slaughter Accelerates: January 2026 Corporate Layoffs Signal Economic Implosion

Mike Adams
Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Silver hits historic $100 milestone while gold nears $5,000 amid global instability

Cassie B.
Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Gold, Governments, and the Geopolitical Gambit: A timeless hedge against collapse and corruption

Kevin Hughes
SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

SILVER prices surge as global scramble for physical metal intensifies

Patrick Lewis
Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Russia solidifies energy DOMINANCE in China as gas exports hit record highs

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy