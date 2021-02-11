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Pallet wood raised beds - How to make
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162 views • February 11, 2021
How to make a raised bed from pallet woods completely free. All you need are a couple of pallets, hammer, crobar, saw, nails and any old garden fence paint you can find. You can borrow all of that except nails which you can't return once used. Even paint: one of your neighbours may have half a pot of old fence paint somewhere. Use the opportunity to make contact with people. If you've free time and the desire, offer to make them a raised bed the same as yours; they may even bung you a few quid for the pleasure or something equally valuable that you need.
Learn to work together, trade with your neighbours, and get your own community going.
Learn to work together, trade with your neighbours, and get your own community going.
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