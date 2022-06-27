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BBC PRESENTER HARRY GRATION KILLED BY VAXX POISON
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945 views • June 27, 2022

Harry Gration Dies: BBC ColleagueBreaks Down On Air Announcing
Death Of Much-Loved Presenter
By Caroline Frost
June 25, 2022 1:32am
Harry Gration, long-time BBC presenter.
Anna Gowthorpe/AP
One of the BBC's best-loved veteran presenters has
died suddenly aged 71.

###

HARRY GRATION
@GrationHarry
It was my #vaccination today.
My thanks to the wonderful team
at #AskhamBar York. From the
volunteers in the car park to the
#nhs staff in the vaccination
centre, you were all incredibly
welcoming and efficient, and
above all kind. Thank you,
especially in this weather!
3:24 PM Feb 2, 2021 Twitter for iPhone
11 Retweets
Quote Tweets
546 Likes

Karen St... @karen8 Feb 2021
Replying to @GrationHarry
Hubby went for his last week, said they
were great Still waiting for mine

Amand. @amand. Feb 2021
Replying to @GrationHarry
Great news Harry!
Alice H... @AliceHa... Feb 3. 2021
Replying to @GrationHarry
Wahooooooo!

Louise @LouiseC Feb
2021
Replying to @GrationHarry
My parents had theirs there too and said
it was very well organised

Nimbus. @Nimbus.. Feb 2021
Replying to @GrationHarry
You're very welcome Harry! Glad you
managed to brave the weather to get to
us. Our team is working really hard to
protect people & their families from
across our region 8 in York too. Look
forward to seeing you again for your
second
dose!#YorkCovidVaccinationCentre

Vic @victorking888 Feb 2. 2021
Replying to @GrationHarry
I've heard it's fantastically organised
Fingers crossed sets us free.

###

Source:
https://t.me/covidbc/3363

###

Video download:
https://bit.ly/3ykwaxw

###

THREE MORE BBC employees killed/injured by the vaxxx:
LISA SHAW, dead
DOM BUSBY, dead
JULES SERKIN, disabled
There are probably BBC staff that are injured/dead by vaxxx. These are just the ones I know off the top of my head.
This is insanity.

Keywords
deathbbcvaxxharry gration
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