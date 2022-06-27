BBC PRESENTER HARRY GRATION KILLED BY VAXX POISON

Harry Gration Dies: BBC ColleagueBreaks Down On Air Announcing

Death Of Much-Loved Presenter

By Caroline Frost

June 25, 2022 1:32am

Harry Gration, long-time BBC presenter.

Anna Gowthorpe/AP

One of the BBC's best-loved veteran presenters has

died suddenly aged 71.

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HARRY GRATION

@GrationHarry

It was my #vaccination today.

My thanks to the wonderful team

at #AskhamBar York. From the

volunteers in the car park to the

#nhs staff in the vaccination

centre, you were all incredibly

welcoming and efficient, and

above all kind. Thank you,

especially in this weather!

3:24 PM Feb 2, 2021 Twitter for iPhone

11 Retweets

Quote Tweets

546 Likes

Karen St... @karen8 Feb 2021

Replying to @GrationHarry

Hubby went for his last week, said they

were great Still waiting for mine

Amand. @amand. Feb 2021

Replying to @GrationHarry

Great news Harry!

Alice H... @AliceHa... Feb 3. 2021

Replying to @GrationHarry

Wahooooooo!

Louise @LouiseC Feb

2021

Replying to @GrationHarry

My parents had theirs there too and said

it was very well organised

Nimbus. @Nimbus.. Feb 2021

Replying to @GrationHarry

You're very welcome Harry! Glad you

managed to brave the weather to get to

us. Our team is working really hard to

protect people & their families from

across our region 8 in York too. Look

forward to seeing you again for your

second

dose!#YorkCovidVaccinationCentre

Vic @victorking888 Feb 2. 2021

Replying to @GrationHarry

I've heard it's fantastically organised

Fingers crossed sets us free.

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Source:

https://t.me/covidbc/3363

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Video download:

https://bit.ly/3ykwaxw

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THREE MORE BBC employees killed/injured by the vaxxx:

LISA SHAW, dead

DOM BUSBY, dead

JULES SERKIN, disabled

There are probably BBC staff that are injured/dead by vaxxx. These are just the ones I know off the top of my head.

This is insanity.