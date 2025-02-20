Sadhguru's Inner Engineering Review!! Bonus Discount Link!





Welcome to my channel, don't forget to Like & Subscribe, so you won't miss out on the Adventure to Come!! :)





Prayer = Heart-felt Intentional Communication w/ your Higher-Self, Jesus, God, or the Universe at Large! ( Labels don't matter, but Christ is the path to God )









Awesome Stuff Mentioned

========================

25% OFF Inner Engineering !!! Note: This Link will only work for the first 10 people who use it!!

https://isha.sadhguru.org/inner-engineering/register?type=transfer&vouchercode=67B77F18IXZ2U2QY&lang=EN





Sadhguru's Mobile App - https://isha.sadhguru.org/in/en/sadhguru-app

( Comes with Free Yoga and Inspirational Quotes! )





Isha Kriya ( Youtube Version ) - https://youtu.be/EwQkfoKxRvo?si=4QQbcX6L1x0Z_VD2





( Not mentioned but a pleasant listen! haha )

Ravi Shankar ( Ragas / Sitar Music ) - https://youtu.be/FdlQgo-eYUU?si=0XWApxo3v2aFe7cn

Gregorian Chant - https://youtu.be/6WvGkCag-Ms?si=SCK5mgIdhJun5uLL





Check out my Socials for more Awakening content!!





https://www.instagram.com/awakeningwithadam/

https://x.com/AwakeWithAdam

https://www.youtube.com/@AwakeningWithAdam

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awa/home

https://rumble.com/c/c-6659980





Stay Blessed My Friends! :)



