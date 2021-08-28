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Glenn Beck Claiming the U.S. State Department and Biden's White House BLOCKING His Efforts to Rescue Afghan Christians Aug 26, 2021
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51 views • August 28, 2021
Conservative commentator Glenn Beck claims the U.. State Department and Biden's White House are BLOCKING his efforts to rescue Afghan Christians from the threat of being 'burned alive or crucified' by the Taliban.
Beck said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that the organization he supports, the Nazarene Fund, has flown 5,100 Christians and other refugees out of Afghanistan since it fell to the Taliban earlier this month.
Beck said in an interview with Fox News on Thursday that the organization he supports, the Nazarene Fund, has flown 5,100 Christians and other refugees out of Afghanistan since it fell to the Taliban earlier this month.
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