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Parrots Jasper & Zeke Bathe in the Boardroom
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4 views • December 13, 2019
Zeke (smaller bird, Canary-Winged Parakeet) and Jasper (Pineapple Green-Cheeked Conure) like to bathe on what once was my ironing board.
The tree is a commercial product, enhanced with extra Eucalyptus branches I collected, disinfected, then attached to the original with zip-ties. It reaches to the ceiling.
The tree is a commercial product, enhanced with extra Eucalyptus branches I collected, disinfected, then attached to the original with zip-ties. It reaches to the ceiling.
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