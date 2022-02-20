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The Professor's Record—Jenn & Sophie Expose Governor's Threats against Citizens!
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41 views • February 20, 2022
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Follow the adventures of Jenn & Sophie at
Telegram: Two Red Pills in Utah
https://t.me/SaveUtah
Donations (100% goes to court fees and public records requests)
Venmo @SaveUtahElections
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