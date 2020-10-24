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Biden Never Mentioned in Bobulinski's Russian Phones, That Show He Also Said "No" to Dirty Deal...?
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45 views • October 24, 2020
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The arguments around the validity Bobulinski's testimony on his phones are all over the place....
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgQYgqkJJ-5YL6TZlfJq8Vg
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The arguments around the validity Bobulinski's testimony on his phones are all over the place....
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgQYgqkJJ-5YL6TZlfJq8Vg
Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidDoesStuff
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/DavidDoesStuff
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GUDzCu5ciicG/
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