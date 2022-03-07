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REPORTS OF UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT BOMBING THEIR OWN CIVILIANS
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80 views • March 07, 2022
REPORTS OF UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT
BOMBING THEIR OWN CIVILIANS &
COMMITTING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - 10:04
The Ukrainian government is committing crimes against humanity on their own population, and Anne-Laure Bonnel has been reporting on this for years, with the French government doing absolutely nothing about it, and simply turning a blind eye to the criminal brutal regime of Zelenskyy in Ukraine.
BOMBING THEIR OWN CIVILIANS &
COMMITTING CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY - 10:04
The Ukrainian government is committing crimes against humanity on their own population, and Anne-Laure Bonnel has been reporting on this for years, with the French government doing absolutely nothing about it, and simply turning a blind eye to the criminal brutal regime of Zelenskyy in Ukraine.
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