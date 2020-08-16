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More PROOF COVID 19 does not exist. The whole event is fabricated by our sinister leaders.
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284 views • August 16, 2020
This video explains the entire coronavirus HOAX in extreme detail. WE MUST RISE UP OR THEY ARE GOING TO KILL US ALL!
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