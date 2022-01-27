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EEG Heterodyning, Telepathy Both Ways, Mind Coupling, Mind Control
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44 views • January 27, 2022
A nurse in Wisconsin talks about the technology they developed that empowers them to literally turn people into meat puppets. It's simple and i like that because smoke is already coming out of my ears as we learn in Mack Speed, how the human race is destroying itself. They must be stopped or we all die. her YT is Sherry's Stories.
I also like that, while she is being tortured with these weapons, she is staying strong. Videos where the target unravels at the seams are illuminating, as to, just how bad it is to be targeted but they are unpleasant to see and I don't think they are of a benefit.
So here we are. All technologies are being weaponized and, in my opinion, the worst part is, A.I. was given the remote controls. If this is true, i have to wonder if they are delegated into remote controlled drones by their own program.
My experiments of going into a root cellar have been promising. I hope to get that all perfected in a few months and post a video.
P.S. Dr. Robert Duncan says one brain can only handle four brains syncing in at once.
I also like that, while she is being tortured with these weapons, she is staying strong. Videos where the target unravels at the seams are illuminating, as to, just how bad it is to be targeted but they are unpleasant to see and I don't think they are of a benefit.
So here we are. All technologies are being weaponized and, in my opinion, the worst part is, A.I. was given the remote controls. If this is true, i have to wonder if they are delegated into remote controlled drones by their own program.
My experiments of going into a root cellar have been promising. I hope to get that all perfected in a few months and post a video.
P.S. Dr. Robert Duncan says one brain can only handle four brains syncing in at once.
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