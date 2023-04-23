THE DAY OF THE LORD PART 2

The devil is cast out of heaven in the middle of Daniels seventy weeks, at this point the leader of the New World Order will sit in the temple claiming to be God. At that point we will know when Jesus Christ will return within a year. Because we know his return will happen 3 and a half years after Satan is cast out of heaven when Satan is incarnated in the leader of the New World Order. And he will claim to be God openly at that point. And people will take his mark and worship him.

