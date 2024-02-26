2024-2-26 how to live in faith - what's it like, what its not like



I'm not trying to offend you, but if you really serve the Father, you will learn that you will offend all, because all are not of the Father. We cannot serve man, but must fear the Father and serve Him. We usually just keep quiet about it, and help the others who will listen. But if the Father chooses to have you speak for Him in a manner like this, then, you will just have to accept it, and speak.





After all these years of living in faith, and being separate to Him, HE told me I will have a wife, and then went further to tell me that we would have a son, and told me that he would be a man of peace. In my eyes, it seems quiet impossible to find a woman now, who loves the Father like I do, who has kept herself separate like I have, and whose blood is still pure because she knew better than to be vxxed. And, who will has the discernment to see in the spirit that the times our upon us, who knows that we must prepare an ark just like noah did, even despite all the naysayers. Who, will also have the faith to come and be my wife. Who, will also live her role as a wife becoming of the Father.

I am 42, but I am in really good shape. I wish the Father would have told me this while I was 32, but HE didn't. Now I have to also find a wife who is still able to bear children, which means she will have to be in her 30's. This seems like such an impossible task to me. And, we don't have all the time in the world to do this in. And, even after all those things that must be in her spirit, in our spirit, we both have to also be attracted to each other, and we must be able to work well together, and handle stressful things together without yelling and all the normal selfish worldly drama things.

There is a lot of work in an ark, to provide your own food, to harvest it, to run the ark and keep it after the commands of the Father, to be separate, to keep learning His law, and now to be an example, and to do the work the Father is calling me to do. And, when I'm not doing these things, there is a small window where I still like to go out and bike, ebike, mountain bike, rappel, kayak, jog, workout, hike....we have the best trails in all of ohio here. We need to have things in common that we enjoy doing together also.

God told to do all that I have, and I have. And, since this is the path forward with Him, I am believing in Him for this promise. It would normally be embarrassing for me to even say anything like this, or to put myself out there like this, especially for the world to see. But, what can I do? believe the Father? serve Him before all despite what they think? God told me to make these videos for His bride, and HE would bring me my bride. And, I don't do this because HE will bring me my bride; I do it because God said so, and I want to please Him, because HE is amazing! So, I know HE will do what HE said also, because HE always has. Praise God.

(my name is not joshua, it is christopher)













