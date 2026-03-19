Carrie Prejean Boller: "I've been a loyal Trump supporter for 20 years and I do not recognize this president. A foreign country has occupied our government. MAGA is dead, it is deader than dead. Trump has betrayed our country."

It's a bit late now to notice you are ruled by ZOG. The signs were always there - JFK assassination, USS Liberty coverup, 9/11 etc etc. Still better late than never....

Source @Real World News

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