© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Carrie Prejean Boller: "I've been a loyal Trump supporter for 20 years and I do not recognize this president. A foreign country has occupied our government. MAGA is dead, it is deader than dead. Trump has betrayed our country."
It's a bit late now to notice you are ruled by ZOG. The signs were always there - JFK assassination, USS Liberty coverup, 9/11 etc etc. Still better late than never....
Source @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!