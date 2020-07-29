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American Doctors Address COVID 19 Misinformation with Capitol Hill Press Conference
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96 views • July 29, 2020
Vidéo en version original (anglais) CENSURÉE SUR YOUTUBE..
Ces médecins déclarent chacun que L’HYDROXYCHOLOROQUINE est LE remède eu Covid-19 (avec du zinc et azythromycine) et dénoncent le fait qu’il ait été INTERDIT, ce qui a causé la mort de beaucoup de gens. Ce n’est donc PAS le Covid-19 en soi qui a tué ces gens, mais le DÉNI DU REMÈDE APPROPRIÉ
Ces médecins déclarent chacun que L’HYDROXYCHOLOROQUINE est LE remède eu Covid-19 (avec du zinc et azythromycine) et dénoncent le fait qu’il ait été INTERDIT, ce qui a causé la mort de beaucoup de gens. Ce n’est donc PAS le Covid-19 en soi qui a tué ces gens, mais le DÉNI DU REMÈDE APPROPRIÉ
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