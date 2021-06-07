REPORT #197: PROF. RAFAEL YUSTE, DIRECTOR, NEUROTECH, COLUMBIA UNIV. ON NEUROTECH, AI & NEURO RIGHTS

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Informative conversation with Dr. Rafael Yuste on how he came to influence the shaping of the US BRAIN initiative, the status of public-domain neuroscience today, his work in optical imaging, his projections of how BCI and AI will transform life in the future, his work with neuro-rights and reports on the latest in Chile, his interest in treating patients experiencing neurological and psychiatric problems with beneficent neuroscience. Article to follow soon at ECC, stay tuned.
Learn more about Columbia's Neurorights Initiative here:
https://nri.ntc.columbia.edu/projects
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