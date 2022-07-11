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Is Earth a Prison-Planet Reincarnation Trap or a Learning School? Part 6
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
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87 views • July 11, 2022

Video source: Ayahuasca Canada "PART 6 - Ayahuasca, Prison Planet and the Reincarnation Trap" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc3eWRXzZjk contact - [email protected]

Links from video - Forever Conscious Research Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/ForeverConsciousResearchChannel

Pre-Birth Memories Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Commentary Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QERQdjSDAvc&t=3329s


What Is The LOOSH? Stop Feeding Dark Dimensional Entities Your Negative Energy:

https://www.humorousmathematics.com/post/what-is-the-loosh-stop-feeding-dark-dimensional-entities-your-negative-energy

Quote: ... "Ever wondered why you never feel good after watching the nightly news? Aside from it being blatantly fake narrative spun propaganda it is also intentionally fear-mongering and stressing you out. This is because invisible higher dimensional dark entities (Archons & Chimera) feed off of these negative energies/emotions that humans are conditioned into giving off. Before we can understand what the loosh is, we must first understand what our life force is." ...


"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24


Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

Keywords
deathaliensufosoulafterlifearchonsgnosislooshgrey aliensreptilian aliensastral realm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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