Is Earth a Prison-Planet Reincarnation Trap or a Learning School? Part 6

Video source: Ayahuasca Canada "PART 6 - Ayahuasca, Prison Planet and the Reincarnation Trap" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc3eWRXzZjk contact - [email protected]

Links from video - Forever Conscious Research Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/ForeverConsciousResearchChannel

Pre-Birth Memories Matrix Reincarnation Soul Trap Commentary Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QERQdjSDAvc&t=3329s





What Is The LOOSH? Stop Feeding Dark Dimensional Entities Your Negative Energy:

https://www.humorousmathematics.com/post/what-is-the-loosh-stop-feeding-dark-dimensional-entities-your-negative-energy

Quote: ... "Ever wondered why you never feel good after watching the nightly news? Aside from it being blatantly fake narrative spun propaganda it is also intentionally fear-mongering and stressing you out. This is because invisible higher dimensional dark entities (Archons & Chimera) feed off of these negative energies/emotions that humans are conditioned into giving off. Before we can understand what the loosh is, we must first understand what our life force is." ...





"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b