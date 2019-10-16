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Trump challenger Bill Weld supports Dems' impeachment inquiry
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3 views • October 16, 2019
Former Massachusetts governor and GOP presidential candidate Bill Weld speaks out on Democrats' impeachment push and why he's running against President Trump for the White House in 2020. #FoxNews
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