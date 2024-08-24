RFK Jr Announcing Suspension Of His Campaign For Presidency And Now Supports Trump

Robert Francis Kennedy Jr., commonly known as RFK Jr, announces while in Phoenix, Arizona that he is suspending his campaign for the presidency and is now supporting President Trump in his campaign.

But perhaps what nobody was expecting is a long talk by RFK Jr on other subjects such as about the health of American children and chronic diseases and toxins in our food and water supplies and he goes into details with statistics. He also described what he has observed over the decades of time the terrible changes in the democratic party and about censorship and weaponization of government and also how the media no longer performs as what it was always meant to be with the freedom of the press. He talks extensively on these subjects and issues and it was a good thing to see and hear with lots of the media there listening.

Later that day RFK Jr joined President Trump at his rally in Glendale, Arizona and had a few things to say there as well which is not in this video.

Link to this video ---> https://bit.ly/rfkjr-suspends-campaign





