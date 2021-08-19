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Biden is going home to sleep for the weekend ; Didn't he just had a vacation!?!?
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10 views • August 19, 2021
#Afghanistan is becoming the biggest disaster in recent US history and #Biden kindda vacation through it... and now, when everyone think he is coming back to take back control of the situation - he is now going back to #Delaware to #sleep over the entire weekend...
Gawd...
Source: https://trendingpolitics.com/report-biden-not-sleeping-well-says-he-wants-to-go-home-to-delaware-crugg/
https://youtu.be/x75fLLFPUhs
Gawd...
Source: https://trendingpolitics.com/report-biden-not-sleeping-well-says-he-wants-to-go-home-to-delaware-crugg/
https://youtu.be/x75fLLFPUhs
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