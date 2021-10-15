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10/15/21 Evidentiary Hearing!! Well now! Go Texas! Dr. David Martin and Mike Adams
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251 views • October 16, 2021
ORDER! Evidentiary hearing in Texas! United airlines. TRO.
https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/egvbkmyzkpq/177114618838.pdf
ORDER! Briefing required!
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.txnd.353477/gov.uscourts.txnd.353477.68.0_1.pdf
David Martin: with Mike Adams. https://www.brighteon.com/3d2299e3-b420-446f-a8d1-7f3e10b80df0
United airlines. Class action suit.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/12/exclusive-federal-judge-blocks-united-airlines-from-imposing-employee-vaccine-mandate/
United evidentiary hearing!
https://www.westernjournal.com/federal-judge-brings-united-airlines-vaccine-mandate-plans-halt-new-order/
https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/egvbkmyzkpq/177114618838.pdf
ORDER! Briefing required!
https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.txnd.353477/gov.uscourts.txnd.353477.68.0_1.pdf
David Martin: with Mike Adams. https://www.brighteon.com/3d2299e3-b420-446f-a8d1-7f3e10b80df0
United airlines. Class action suit.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/10/12/exclusive-federal-judge-blocks-united-airlines-from-imposing-employee-vaccine-mandate/
United evidentiary hearing!
https://www.westernjournal.com/federal-judge-brings-united-airlines-vaccine-mandate-plans-halt-new-order/
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