Trump Signed Directive NSPM-7 , A Declaration Of Civil War Against The American People-DEC 8 2025

With the stroke of a pen, Donald Trump has quietly directed the federal government through the odious legal machinery contained in National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, or NSPM-7, to exert surveillance, suppression, and financial control over the American people hidden behind the language of “domestic extremism.” We told you this was coming, it’s here, and you’re not ready.



“Am I therefore become your enemy, because I tell you the truth?” Galatians 4:16 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, NSPM-7 significantly expands federal government’s domestic surveillance and enforcement reach. It coordinates across multiple agencies (law-enforcement, justice, financial, tax) to target not just violent actors, but entire networks — including funders, donors, organizations. It blurs the line between criminal acts (violence, property destruction, threats) and political belief, association, or funding. That means activism, protest, and dissent risk being treated as potential terrorism. For nonprofits, activists, churches, donors, and civic-society organizations — it introduces chilling uncertainty and risk. Many may self-censor, reduce activity, avoid controversial causes, or even shut down under pressure. For the broader society, it risks normalizing “pre-crime” policing of ideology, association, and funding — rather than punishing only actual criminal actions. The civil war we all thought would come through Obama is actually coming through Donald Trump. Welcome to the program, and buckle it, Christian, it’s gonna be a wild ride. Are you NSPM-7 compliant?