X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The People Can No Longer Not See It, The [CB] Agenda Just Came Into Focus

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The People Can No Longer Not See It, The [CB] Agenda Just Came Into Focus
The economy is falling apart and it's not happening by accident, this is what the [CB]s want, but more importantly this is where the patriots are leading them. The polls are not in Bidens favor, the people are not with him and the [CB]. The people see the plan very clearly.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^