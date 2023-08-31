Create New Account
Tucker Say the Biden Admin + Democrats WILL Declare Hot War with Russia
Recharge Freedom
312 Subscribers
129 views
Published 13 hours ago

Tucker Carlson predicted on the Adam Carolla show that the Biden administration will try to gain emergency powers, not through Covid or lockdowns, but by declaring hot war with Russia. It's important to share this video, to make people aware of this potential Avenue they will take towards maintaining power.


Keywords
democratsvladimir putinrussiatucker carlsonjoe bidenukrainenuclear holocaustcovidbiden administrationwar with ukrainethe lockdownsadam carolla showhot war with russiaretaining power

