BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satanist Klaus Schwab: 'Vladimir Putin is a 'Young Global Leader' of the W.E.F. [08.03.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
92 views • March 08, 2022
Note: WAKE UP! The Satanist and their Servant are everywere in Plain Sight... Just like the Pedophiles...
Agenda 2030 - 'The Great Reset' - 'New One World Order' - One World Government - One World Currency - One World Religion.

Clearly, this is not a distraction. Though "War is Deception", it most certainly is not a puppet show ... right?

Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web

--
Clip 1.
Klaus Schwab: Vladimir Putin is a "Young Global Leader" of the World Economic Forum
#PUTIN #DAVOS #RUSSIA #WEF #WORLDECONOMICFORUM #UNITEDNATIONS #COMMUNISM #USSR #klausschwab

1,366 views Feb 25, 2022
IHVH - 101 subscribers
https://youtu.be/vZcr4DEFa5o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FAoK8iqqU0UePhRoF8cqw

--
Clip 2.
Putin was Young Global Leader of World Economic Forum, says Schwab.

1. Klaus Schwab says that Vladimir Putin was a past Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.
2. The Freedom Convoy is rolling through America and people are regaining some semblance of unity as they demand their God-given rights - a demand that risks eroding the elites control over the public.
3. Coincidentally, the 8-year period of quiet tension between Ukraine and Russia suddenly ends and mainstream media focuses entirely on what's (maybe) going on overseas.

#Ukraine #Russia #Convoy

4,665 views Feb 28, 2022
The Second Perspective
https://youtu.be/xc2JZ8mq2Ec
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPQHQn4BeMRe7ugRriyZoEQ

--
Clip 3.
George Carlin: 'It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It!' (Reloaded) [January 10, 2006]
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
38 subscribers
https://youtu.be/80AX9ueyveU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Note: With my 57 year-old experience here in life I must say that I am completely 100% agree with everything what George Carlin here tells. We are all fucked onless... And I volunteered as an executioner...
George Carlin: 'They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That's against their interests.'
--
Source and inspiration:
Max Igan Would you Like Some Vaccine With Your Adverse Reaction? [08.03.2022].txt
TheCrowhouse - 87020 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8lHwIKjcxRal/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

Edison Reed
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy