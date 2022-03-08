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Satanist Klaus Schwab: 'Vladimir Putin is a 'Young Global Leader' of the W.E.F. [08.03.2022]
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92 views • March 08, 2022
Note: WAKE UP! The Satanist and their Servant are everywere in Plain Sight... Just like the Pedophiles...
Agenda 2030 - 'The Great Reset' - 'New One World Order' - One World Government - One World Currency - One World Religion.
Clearly, this is not a distraction. Though "War is Deception", it most certainly is not a puppet show ... right?
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Clip 1.
Klaus Schwab: Vladimir Putin is a "Young Global Leader" of the World Economic Forum
#PUTIN #DAVOS #RUSSIA #WEF #WORLDECONOMICFORUM #UNITEDNATIONS #COMMUNISM #USSR #klausschwab
1,366 views Feb 25, 2022
IHVH - 101 subscribers
https://youtu.be/vZcr4DEFa5o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FAoK8iqqU0UePhRoF8cqw
--
Clip 2.
Putin was Young Global Leader of World Economic Forum, says Schwab.
1. Klaus Schwab says that Vladimir Putin was a past Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.
2. The Freedom Convoy is rolling through America and people are regaining some semblance of unity as they demand their God-given rights - a demand that risks eroding the elites control over the public.
3. Coincidentally, the 8-year period of quiet tension between Ukraine and Russia suddenly ends and mainstream media focuses entirely on what's (maybe) going on overseas.
#Ukraine #Russia #Convoy
4,665 views Feb 28, 2022
The Second Perspective
https://youtu.be/xc2JZ8mq2Ec
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPQHQn4BeMRe7ugRriyZoEQ
--
Clip 3.
George Carlin: 'It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It!' (Reloaded) [January 10, 2006]
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
38 subscribers
https://youtu.be/80AX9ueyveU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Note: With my 57 year-old experience here in life I must say that I am completely 100% agree with everything what George Carlin here tells. We are all fucked onless... And I volunteered as an executioner...
George Carlin: 'They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That's against their interests.'
--
Source and inspiration:
Max Igan Would you Like Some Vaccine With Your Adverse Reaction? [08.03.2022].txt
TheCrowhouse - 87020 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8lHwIKjcxRal/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Agenda 2030 - 'The Great Reset' - 'New One World Order' - One World Government - One World Currency - One World Religion.
Clearly, this is not a distraction. Though "War is Deception", it most certainly is not a puppet show ... right?
Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Mass Psychosis: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Mass+Psychosis&;t=h_&ia=web
Cognitive Dissonance: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=cognitive+dissonance&;t=h_&ia=web
--
Clip 1.
Klaus Schwab: Vladimir Putin is a "Young Global Leader" of the World Economic Forum
#PUTIN #DAVOS #RUSSIA #WEF #WORLDECONOMICFORUM #UNITEDNATIONS #COMMUNISM #USSR #klausschwab
1,366 views Feb 25, 2022
IHVH - 101 subscribers
https://youtu.be/vZcr4DEFa5o
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6FAoK8iqqU0UePhRoF8cqw
--
Clip 2.
Putin was Young Global Leader of World Economic Forum, says Schwab.
1. Klaus Schwab says that Vladimir Putin was a past Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum.
2. The Freedom Convoy is rolling through America and people are regaining some semblance of unity as they demand their God-given rights - a demand that risks eroding the elites control over the public.
3. Coincidentally, the 8-year period of quiet tension between Ukraine and Russia suddenly ends and mainstream media focuses entirely on what's (maybe) going on overseas.
#Ukraine #Russia #Convoy
4,665 views Feb 28, 2022
The Second Perspective
https://youtu.be/xc2JZ8mq2Ec
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPQHQn4BeMRe7ugRriyZoEQ
--
Clip 3.
George Carlin: 'It's A BIG Club & You Ain't In It!' (Reloaded) [January 10, 2006]
Jobcenter København - Københavns Kommune
38 subscribers
https://youtu.be/80AX9ueyveU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKcCEgl90IXxFewmCNsztgA
Note: With my 57 year-old experience here in life I must say that I am completely 100% agree with everything what George Carlin here tells. We are all fucked onless... And I volunteered as an executioner...
George Carlin: 'They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well informed, well educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That's against their interests.'
--
Source and inspiration:
Max Igan Would you Like Some Vaccine With Your Adverse Reaction? [08.03.2022].txt
TheCrowhouse - 87020 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8lHwIKjcxRal/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thecrowhouse/
Keywords
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