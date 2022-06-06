© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin Officially Threatens To Nuke Western Cities If NATO Continues Escalation In Ukraine FULL SHOW 6-5-22
Follow
2
Share
Report
181 views • June 06, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning of nuclear war against the West if NATO continues escalating tensions in Ukraine with more heavier weapons shipments. Meanwhile, the Pride Month agenda by corporations and activists is resulting in an unprecedented wave of drag queen events geared toward children in a desperate bid to brainwash the youth as parents wise up to the LGBT initiatives embedded in schools across the country.
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Get Yours Today & Support The Infowar!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.