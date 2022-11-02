Ancient Sailors Could Drink Saltwater by Doing This

Ancient sailors did this to stay hydrated throughout their epic
long journeys at sea – and you can do it too!
In this video, Mark Holtzapple, a Professor of Chemical Engineering at
Texas A&M University where he researches technologies that improve
sustainability, explains how ancient sailors didn’t die of thirst despite
their long voyages at sea. 🚢
According to Mark, ancient sailors would distill sea water by simply boiling the saltwater and collecting the desalinated water. 💦
