Ancient Sailors Could Drink Saltwater by Doing This
Published 20 days ago

Ancient sailors did this to stay hydrated throughout their epic long journeys at sea – and you can do it too! In this video, Mark Holtzapple, a Professor of Chemical Engineering at Texas A&M University where he researches technologies that improve sustainability, explains how ancient sailors didn’t die of thirst despite their long voyages at sea. 🚢

According to Mark, ancient sailors would distill sea water by simply boiling the saltwater and collecting the desalinated water. 💦

