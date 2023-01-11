Create New Account
Miles Guo: real actions of the United States to take down the CCP
13 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Wednesday
https://gettr.com/post/p24kct3dec0

2023.01.10 Only when the CCP’s overseas assets are completely seized, and the high-tech companies and financial groups are banned from connecting with China, these actions can be deemed as the real actions of the United States to take down the CCP.

彻底查封中共的海外资产，彻底断绝高科技公司和金融集团与中国的来往，才算是美国真正有动作。

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
