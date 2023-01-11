Miles Guo: real actions of the United States to take down the CCP

https://gettr.com/post/p24kct3dec0



2023.01.10 Only when the CCP’s overseas assets are completely seized, and the high-tech companies and financial groups are banned from connecting with China, these actions can be deemed as the real actions of the United States to take down the CCP.

彻底查封中共的海外资产，彻底断绝高科技公司和金融集团与中国的来往，才算是美国真正有动作。