Miles Guo: real actions of the United States to take down the CCP

2023.01.10 Only when the CCP’s overseas assets are completely seized, and the high-tech companies and financial groups are banned from connecting with China, these actions can be deemed as the real actions of the United States to take down the CCP.
彻底查封中共的海外资产，彻底断绝高科技公司和金融集团与中国的来往，才算是美国真正有动作。
