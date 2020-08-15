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Color Wars
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28 views • August 15, 2020
Division, derision and separation along the color lines. Did it take the cover up of the murder a 5 year old to finally wake up the fault lines in America?
Don't buy into the bullshit folks. I mean when I say pampered that the black population has been over represented and given a pass by the white liberal elite for the original Virtue Signal of muhfeelies.
Thanks for coming by,
E.
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Don't buy into the bullshit folks. I mean when I say pampered that the black population has been over represented and given a pass by the white liberal elite for the original Virtue Signal of muhfeelies.
Thanks for coming by,
E.
As always I have no connections to any of these companies. All opinions are my own.
You can find me on the following social media sites but be warned. If it's me it's going to be more Anti-Social ;)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beer...
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huh...
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://parler.com/profile/BeerandGear
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