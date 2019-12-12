Got a Reputation is a tongue-in-cheek song a bit like Doug Mulray’s “I’m a Punk” but instead pokes fun at the attitudes that come with being a rebellious teenager. The lyrics in the first verse deal with the ever-present concern that parents have regarding their teenage daughters’ inability to recognise the perils and repercussions of something as seemingly innocuous as hanging around a group of teenage boys. The second part of the verse describes the common theme of a father’s difficulty in communicating to a teenager certain knowledge that they will need in order to prosper in life. The track has a 70’s punk rock sound to it, the intro has a similarity to Led Zeppelin’s Communication Breakdown. The arrangement of the song is typical of 70’s punk as it has three verses and no chorus, with the main hook line in the first and third verses.