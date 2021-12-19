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Homilia 3ª feira 26ª semana Tempo Comum – Ano Ímpar (28.09.2021)
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10 views • December 19, 2021
Primeira Leitura: Zc 8,20-23
Virão muitos povos e nações fortes
visitar o Senhor em Jerusalém.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 86, 1-3. 4-5. 6-7 (R. Zc 8,23)
Nós temos ouvido que Deus está convosco.
Evangelho: Lc 9,51-56
Ele tomou a firme decisão de partir para Jerusalém.
Virão muitos povos e nações fortes
visitar o Senhor em Jerusalém.
Salmo responsorial: Sl 86, 1-3. 4-5. 6-7 (R. Zc 8,23)
Nós temos ouvido que Deus está convosco.
Evangelho: Lc 9,51-56
Ele tomou a firme decisão de partir para Jerusalém.
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