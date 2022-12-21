Create New Account
Cannabis Banking
The Talking Hedge
Published 16 hours ago

The #cannabisindustry is still relatively new, and it is impacted by constantly evolving state and federal regulations, many of which govern the administration of financial services.

It’s crucial that cannabis businesses work with a service provider who possesses the specialized industry expertise necessary to ensure you remain compliant with these changing financial regulations. 

Sundie & Dan of Safe Harbor Financial discuss how SHF has been providing industry-leading #cannabisbanking services since 2015 and what the impacts of the #BankingAct would be.

Episode 1089 The #TalkingHedge talks with Dan Roda and Sundie Seefried, CEO/President at Safe Harbor Financial about cannabis banking...

https://youtu.be/aXP8lz-mbiE

Keywords
cannabisbankinginvestment

