Drying Persimmons | My Favorite Autumn Fruit!

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Yes, it's that time of year to dehydrate the summer and autumn fruits for enjoyment during the winter months. I started with persimmons, but also decided to use some Asian pears, green pears and apples that I had on hand. They all turned out wonderfully! Check out how well the greens are growing; the spinach and arugula, as well as the broccoli, cabbages and radishes.🤩👍🏾
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener