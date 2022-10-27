Drying Persimmons | My Favorite Autumn Fruit!

Yes, it's that time of year to dehydrate the summer and autumn fruits for enjoyment during the winter months. I started with persimmons, but also decided to use some Asian pears, green pears and apples that I had on hand. They all turned out wonderfully! Check out how well the greens are growing; the spinach and arugula, as well as the broccoli, cabbages and radishes.🤩👍🏾

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





