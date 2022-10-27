Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Drying Persimmons | My Favorite Autumn Fruit!
146 views
channel image
The Kamakura Gardener
Published a month ago |

Yes, it's that time of year to dehydrate the summer and autumn fruits for enjoyment during the winter months. I started with persimmons, but also decided to use some Asian pears, green pears and apples that I had on hand. They all turned out wonderfully! Check out how well the greens are growing; the spinach and arugula, as well as the broccoli, cabbages and radishes.🤩👍🏾

"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll 


My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener

Keywords
vegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket