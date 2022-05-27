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How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Danielle, College Student
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21 views • May 27, 2022
Indisputably the most widely read and influential book ever written about the mind, Dianetics has remained a bestseller for over 50 years, with over 20 million copies sold.
It contains the full description of the reactive mind—the previously unknown source of all your problems, stress, unhappiness and self-doubt. Dianetics gets rid of the reactive mind. It’s the only thing that does.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
It contains the full description of the reactive mind—the previously unknown source of all your problems, stress, unhappiness and self-doubt. Dianetics gets rid of the reactive mind. It’s the only thing that does.
Order your copy of Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health today.
23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8
Phone: (613) 230-5701
https://www.dianetics.org/
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